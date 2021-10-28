Expand / Collapse search
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed during home invasion

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was reportedly held at gunpoint

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Dorit Kemsley was robbed during a home invasion at her Encino Hills house in California.

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News the burglary occurred at 10:50 pm on October 27. There were three male suspects and an unknown amount of property was stolen.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was reportedly held at gunpoint while her two young children – 7-year-old son, Jagger, and 5-year-old daughter, Phoenix -- were in the home. No one was harmed.

According to the DailyMail, Kemsley, 45, was sleeping when the men broke in. They broke through a door downstairs and entered her bedroom. She reportedly begged them, "Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I'm a mother."

One of the men allegedly said, "Kill her." The burglars ransacked the house for 20 minutes and left with Kemsley's jewelry and handbags.

The burglars ransacked the house for 20 minutes and left with Kemsley's jewelry and handbags.

Kemsley had just returned from a wedding in London on Tuesday.

After the men left, she called 911 and her husband, PK, who was still in London. A source said she is "traumatized" by the incident. 

Dorit and her husband, PK, have lived in the 9,000-square-foot home since 2019. They purchased it for $6.475M.

The couple has lived in the 9,000-square-foot home since 2019. They purchased it for $6.475M.

Dorit Kemsley's Encino, California home was burglarized on Wednesday night. 

It features "6 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half baths. Inside, floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to a backyard with a pool, cabana, putting green, and a sports court. Additional features include a screening room and 3-car garage," according to post on social media when it was listed for sale. It has since been taken off the market. 

On Wednesday morning, Kemsley's Bravo co-stars Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp were spotted arriving at the Encino home after the incident.

Lisa Rinna seen arriving at Dorit Kemsley's home on Thursday morning. 

Rinna, 58, wore all black, a baseball cap, and sneakers to buzz into the gate. 

Teddi Mellencamp seen arriving at Dorit Kemsley's home on Thursday morning. 

Mellencamp, 40, isn't currently on the reality TV show. She was previously a main cast member on Seasons 8 –10 and a guest on Season 11.

Jayne, 50, wore a black-and-white tracksuit. 

Erika Jayne seen arriving at Dorit Kemsley's home on Thursday morning. 

Reps for Kemsley, Bravo, and the cast didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment. 

