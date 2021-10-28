'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed during home invasion

Dorit Kemsley was robbed during a home invasion at her Encino Hills house in California.

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News the burglary occurred at 10:50 pm on October 27. There were three male suspects and an unknown amount of property was stolen.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was reportedly held at gunpoint while her two young children – 7-year-old son, Jagger, and 5-year-old daughter, Phoenix -- were in the home. No one was harmed.

According to the DailyMail, Kemsley, 45, was sleeping when the men broke in. They broke through a door downstairs and entered her bedroom. She reportedly begged them, "Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I'm a mother."

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR JEN SHAH'S LEGAL DRAMA EXPLAINED

One of the men allegedly said, "Kill her." The burglars ransacked the house for 20 minutes and left with Kemsley's jewelry and handbags.

Kemsley had just returned from a wedding in London on Tuesday.

After the men left, she called 911 and her husband, PK, who was still in London. A source said she is "traumatized" by the incident.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR ERIKA JAYNE, EX TOM GIRARDI SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY EMBEZZLING MILLIONS FROM CRASH VICTIMS

The couple has lived in the 9,000-square-foot home since 2019. They purchased it for $6.475M.

It features "6 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half baths. Inside, floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to a backyard with a pool, cabana, putting green, and a sports court. Additional features include a screening room and 3-car garage," according to post on social media when it was listed for sale. It has since been taken off the market.

On Wednesday morning, Kemsley's Bravo co-stars Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp were spotted arriving at the Encino home after the incident.

Rinna, 58, wore all black, a baseball cap, and sneakers to buzz into the gate.

Mellencamp, 40, isn't currently on the reality TV show. She was previously a main cast member on Seasons 8 –10 and a guest on Season 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jayne, 50, wore a black-and-white tracksuit.

Reps for Kemsley, Bravo, and the cast didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.