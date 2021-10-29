'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley's husband gives update after home invasion, robbery

"Real Housewives" star Dorit Kemsley's husband Paul Kemsley released a statement on behalf of the couple after the family was robbed during a home invasion Wednesday night.

Paul shared a photo of the two on his personal Instagram account Friday morning and gave an update on the couple and the children.

"Dear Friend's and Followers I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can’t respond to every message ( I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps).... So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok," Paul wrote on Instagram.

"I’m home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly," he added.