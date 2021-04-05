'Real Housewife' alum Kara Keough pregnant one year after newborn son's death

Kara Keough announced she's pregnant again one year after the tragic death of her and her husband Kyle Bosworth’s newborn son McCoy.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum confirmed the news Easter Sunday with a post on social media.

"This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope," Keough wrote.

"New life, the dawn of something beautiful and restorative. Quite literally rising from the ground," her post continued.

Keough added, "We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother! Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He’ll know what I mean."

McCoy died on April 6, 2020, due to complications endured during the course of his birth.

"He experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts," Keough wrote at the time.

The family then donated McCoy's organs. "Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude," she expressed.

Keough and Bosworth are also parents to their 4-year-old daughter Decker Kate. Keough’s mother is Jeana Keough, who was an original cast member on "RHOC."