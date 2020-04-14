‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ alum Kara Keough reveals son died during childbirth

Kara Keough shared devastating news on Tuesday that no parent ever wants to endure -- her newborn son died.

"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)," the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum began on Instagram.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

The reality star said she wanted to honor her late son, McCoy, and provide support for others who have experienced a similar loss of a loved one.

"I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: 'Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior's gifts of life,'” she wrote. “'Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude.'”

The lifestyle writer concluded: “'May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.'"

She ended her note with "Until we see you again... We love you, McCoy."

Kara’s mother is Jeana Keough, who was an original cast member on “RHOC." Kara first announced her pregnancy on her blog, "The Pushover Project.”

"I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited," Kara wrote in a post titled, “How Do I Say This?”

"It's really d--n cool. We love you like crazy already, baby,” she continued, adding: "Your sister tiger is so excited to meet you, fiercely protect you, and lead you."