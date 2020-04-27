Kara Keough Bosworth shares heartbreaking tribute to son 3 weeks after his death

Three weeks after the death of her newborn, Kara Keough Bosworth has written a tribute to her late son.

Bosworth, whose mother Jeana Keough appeared on "Real Housewives of Orange County," was giving birth to McCoy Casey when he died due to “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

To mark three weeks since the baby's death, Bosworth shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself holding the baby while her husband, Kyle Bosworth, wrapped his arms around her.

"You would have been 3 weeks old today. You would be 'waking up' and showing us more of you," the post began. "I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two. My milk would be regulating to your schedule. Your sister would be asking questions about your belly button and you would have peed on her at least once by now."

Bosworth and her husband also share a daughter, Decker Kate, 4.

"Daddy would be sending texts to his football buddies about how our giant baby boy could probably already out-lift them," she continued in the post. "We would be laughing that you never fit into newborn diapers, not even for one day. I’d be exhausted, leaking, and happy. Instead... we’re missing you."

Bosworth then addressed her "fellow 'instead' mamas."

"Thank you for reminding me that we’re not alone, and that we can survive this," she wrote. "He didn’t, but we have to. And we will."

It was April 14 when Bosworth originally shared the news of her son's passing on Instagram, sharing a photo of the name "McCoy."

"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches," she wrote in the photo's caption. "McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

She then shared a message that she gave to the organ and tissue procurement team to read in her son's honor.

“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them," the statement read. "May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

The star then shared a quote from John 16:20 about mothers forgetting the pain of childbirth instantly because of the joy they feel at meeting their child.

"Until we see you again..." she concluded the post. "We love you, McCoy."