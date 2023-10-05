Rachel Bilson suggests it’s ‘weird’ if 40-year-old single men only had 4 sex partners

Rachel Bilson has opened up about her sexual preference, respectfully.

In her most recent podcast episode, "The O.C." star candidly suggested that it is "weird" for single, middle-aged men to only have as few as four sexual partners.

"This is going to sound so… judgmental, but if a dude is… in his 40s and he’s… slept with four women… but it all depends," she began on her "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson" podcast.

"Maybe he’s been in… decade [long] relationships, totally respectable."

Bilson, 42, admitted that if a man in his 40s has a "really low" number of sexual partners during "this day and age" it is "a little weird." However, she added that it was not "fair" for her to make the judgment.

While having the conversation with her co-host Olivia Allen and the podcast’s producer Rob Holysz, they moved on to a topic about whether it was appropriate to ask partners about the number of people they slept with in their past.

The "Hart of Dixie" actress confessed her younger self was curious in the past but would not immediately ask if she was dating someone now.

Bilson is no stranger to sharing intimate details about her sex life.

In June, she revealed on her podcast that she has "never faked an orgasm" even though she describes herself as someone with "people-pleasing" tendencies.

"Am I an a--hole?" Bilson asked. "I start to go into that people-pleasing thing. Like, am I just a d--- because I never gave [my partners] that?"

She explained, "It goes against my whole nature of being a people pleaser and putting the dude first."

Earlier this year, Bilson was outspoken about her sex life and said she got fired for her racy comments.

"This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job… because of things that were said," she claimed at the time during her "Broad Ideas" podcast.

"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast."

The mother of one shares daughter Briar Rose with ex Hayden Christensen.