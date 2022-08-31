Rachel Bilson and Chace Crawford talk past dating rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rachel Bilson sat down with Chace Crawford during an episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast where she recounted a time where rumors circulated that the two were dating.

The two actors both dominated the world of early 2000s television with Bilson playing Summer Roberts on "The O.C" and Crawford playing Nate Archibald on "Gossip Girl."

The "O.C." was on air from 2003 to 2007, just before "Gossip Girl," which was on from 2007 to 2012. When you play characters on two of the biggest teen dramas of the time (that are still being watched and rewatched now,) cast members are bound to cross paths.

On the August 29 episode of Bilson's podcast, she had Crawford on as a guest, where they talked about their time hanging out back in the day and the rumors that started to circulate after they were spotted together.

"Someone saw us talking and the press went with, ‘Oh, did Rachel and Chace hookup?" Bilson recalled to Crawford. "My publicist came to me and because at the time I was on a break from my serious relationship, I told her she had to kill the story."

The story that went out wasn't exactly what the actress thought it would be, being that she was good friends with the "Gossip Girl" star.

"They printed it, but it had a quote from my publicist that this is completely fabricated and I'm like, 'Wait that is so mean. I would never want to do that to Chace!" Bilson said.

Apparently the story did not affect Crawford in the slightest because during the podcast, he noted that he had no idea there were even rumors going around of the two's false relationship in the first place.

"You are so nice. I didn't even realize this all went down," Crawford said. "I would have been thrilled if they thought we were dating!"

Even though the two never became and item, Bilson did confess that she had a crush on the actor at one point. She specifically recalled a night with friends in New York City's Boom Boom Room.

"We were silently battling for Chace's attention. We were for sure in competition for you," she said.

Crawford also remembered the night…more specifically, the food.

"We were at the top floor where they had the great cheeseburgers," he added. "That was a great night, and we all had a blast. New York City was so much fun back then."

All rumors aside, Bilson made her romance with actor Bill Hader official in January 2020 when they graced the Golden Globes' red carpet together, but reports of their break up surfaced in July. Before that, she had a ten year relationship with "Jumper" costar Hayden Christensen, which ended in 2017.