Rachel Bilson has 'never faked an orgasm,' goes against her 'people-pleasing' nature

Rachel Bilson is sharing intimate details about her sex life with her "Broad Ideas" podcast listeners.

The "Hart of Dixie" actress, 41, revealed on Monday's episode of her podcast that she has "never faked an orgasm" even though she describes herself as someone with "people-pleasing" tendencies.

"Am I an a—hole?" Bilson kicked off her podcast. "I start to go into that people-pleasing thing. Like, am I just a d–k because I never gave [my partners] that?"

She explained, "It goes against my whole nature of being a people pleaser and putting the dude first."

"The O.C." actress rocked headlines in March when she shared on an episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast that she did not have an orgasm from penetrative sex until she was in her 30s.

Bilson reiterated that it took her a "very long time" to have an orgasm from penetrative sex on Monday's episode. "And then it finally happened," Bilson said, adding, "and it was like, ‘OK, the floodgates have opened.’"

She continued, "People put that kind of orgasm on a pedestal because it’s so much harder to achieve. Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position… It’s [about] learning your body."

The actress has not had a problem being vocal about her sex life in the past.

In May, Bilson revealed that she got fired from her job for revealing her "favorite" sex position.

"This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said," Bilson claimed during a May episode of "Broad Ideas."

"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast."

She explained that she was confused by the firing.

"I basically got a job that I already had pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex," Bilson noted.

"In this day and age, I’m baffled. A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest… the subject was sex."

The actress argued that she didn’t "get a chance to defend herself," claiming her conversation about sex was taken out of context.

"I cried," she confessed. " I'm a single mom … I need these jobs... everything counts… I provide a lot for my family… my daughter… and regardless of anything else, it all matters."

The mother of one shares daughter Briar Rose, 8, with ex Hayden Christensen.

These comment come after she shared in early May that "missionary" is her favorite sex position and added that she likes to be "manhandled" during the act.

