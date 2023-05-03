Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Rachel Bilson shares her ‘favorite’ position in bedroom

'OC' actress also shared her least favorite act

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Rachel Bilson revealed her favorite sexual position, adding that she likes to be "manhandled" during the act.

"I like missionary, but I’ve learned if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you need to be on top," the "O.C." actress, 41, said on the "Women on Top" podcast Wednesday. Although she said she has had them while on the bottom, it’s "easier" while on top.

"But missionary is my favorite. I want to be f---ing manhandled," she joked.

She said her least favorite is "doggy" "because it can go so deep and hurt."

RACHEL BILSON AND CHASE CRAWFORD TALK PAST DATING RUMORS 

Rachel Bison smiling

Rachel Bilson said her favorite sexual position is missionary. (Paras Griffin / Getty Images / File)

The other women on the podcast – hosts Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok and Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast co-host Olivia Allen – mostly agreed with Bilson, with one saying that "doggy" is more a "favor" to the man.

Earlier in the podcast, Bilson clarified something that she said on another podcast last month about not having orgasms "from penetration" until she was in her mid-30s and knew her body better. 

"It was more about knowing yourself," she added, saying that her comments had been taken out of context to suggest she had never had an orgasm. She said she now knows how to "pleasure" herself "during sex."

Rachel Bilson in an animal print dress

The 41-year-old clarified that her past comments about trouble with orgasms were about her and not any of her exes. (Ben Aroch / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / File)

"It’s hard for women," she added about reaching orgasm during sex.

Rachel Bilson posing for the camera

The actress clarified comments she made in March about orgasms. (Getty Images / File)

"It has nothing to do with any partner," she said on "The Nick Viall Files" podcast in March. "It had to do with me knowing my body."

The women covered many other topics during the hour and a half podcast, including pregnancy and motherhood and Bilson's career.

Bilson shares daughter Briar Rose, 8, with ex Hayden Christensen.

Trending