Rachel Bilson claims she got fired from a job after sharing 'favorite' sex position: 'I cried'

Actress Rachel Bilson was outspoken about her sex life, and she got fired for her racy comments.

"This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said," Bilson, 41, claimed during her "Broad Ideas" podcast.

"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast."

The "O.C." alum continued to explain that she was confused by the firing.

"I basically got a job that I already had pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex," Bilson noted.

"In this day and age, I’m baffled. A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest… the subject was sex."

The actress argued that she didn’t "get a chance to defend herself," claiming her conversation about sex was taken out of context.

"I cried," she confessed. "I'm a single mom… I need these jobs... everything counts… I provide a lot for my family… my daughter… and regardless of anything else, it all matters."

The "Hart of Dixie" star expressed her frustration over the situation.

"They said they weren’t comfortable with that [manhandling] headline, and if people keep Googling they’ll see the other things that I’ve commented on, which was orgasms. And I feel like it's discrimination," Bilson added.

"I’ve been floored, honestly, that everything was set in motion and I lost the job. It sucks."

Bilson’s comments come after she opened up about her favorite sexual position earlier this month, adding that she likes to be "manhandled" during the act.

"I like missionary, but I’ve learned if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you need to be on top," she said on the "Women on Top" podcast. Although Bilson said she has had them while on the bottom, it’s "easier" while on top.

"But missionary is my favorite. I want to be f---ing manhandled," she joked.

"It’s hard for women" to reach orgasm during sex, she added.

Bilson also clarified something that she said on yet another podcast about not having orgasms "from penetration" until she was in her mid-30s and knew her body better.

"It has nothing to do with any partner," she said on the "Nick Viall Files" podcast in March. "It had to do with me knowing my body."

The mother of one shares daughter Briar Rose, 8, with ex Hayden Christensen.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.