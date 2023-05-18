Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Rachel Bilson claims she got fired from a job after sharing 'favorite' sex position: 'I cried'

'The O.C.' star shares daughter Briar Rose, 8, with ex Hayden Christensen

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Actress Rachel Bilson was outspoken about her sex life, and she got fired for her racy comments. 

"This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said," Bilson, 41, claimed during her "Broad Ideas" podcast. 

"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast."

RACHEL BILSON SHARES HER ‘FAVORITE’ POSITION IN BEDROOM

Rachel Bilson red carpet

"Hart of Dixie" and "The O.C." star Rachel Bilson, 41, confessed she lost a job over comments she made about her sex life on her friend's podcast. (Getty Images)

The "O.C." alum continued to explain that she was confused by the firing.

"I basically got a job that I already had pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex," Bilson noted.

"In this day and age, I’m baffled. A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest… the subject was sex."

Rachel Bison smiling

Bilson was outspoken about her sex life and claims she got fired for it.  (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The actress argued that she didn’t "get a chance to defend herself," claiming her conversation about sex was taken out of context. 

"I cried," she confessed. "I'm a single mom… I need these jobs... everything counts… I provide a lot for my family… my daughter… and regardless of anything else, it all matters."

RACHEL BILSON AND CHASE CRAWFORD TALK PAST DATING RUMORS

The "Hart of Dixie" star expressed her frustration over the situation. 

"They said they weren’t comfortable with that [manhandling] headline, and if people keep Googling they’ll see the other things that I’ve commented on, which was orgasms. And I feel like it's discrimination," Bilson added.

Rachel Bilson in an animal print dress

Bilson said this is the first time in her professional life she lost a job because she talked about sex. (Ben Aroch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"I’ve been floored, honestly, that everything was set in motion and I lost the job. It sucks."

Bilson’s comments come after she opened up about her favorite sexual position earlier this month, adding that she likes to be "manhandled" during the act. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I like missionary, but I’ve learned if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you need to be on top," she said on the "Women on Top" podcast. Although Bilson said she has had them while on the bottom, it’s "easier" while on top.

"But missionary is my favorite. I want to be f---ing manhandled," she joked.

"It’s hard for women" to reach orgasm during sex, she added.

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Hollywood event

Bilson shares daughter Briar Rose, 8, with ex Hayden Christensen. (Getty Images)

Bilson also clarified something that she said on yet another podcast about not having orgasms "from penetration" until she was in her mid-30s and knew her body better.

"It has nothing to do with any partner," she said on the "Nick Viall Files" podcast in March. "It had to do with me knowing my body."

The mother of one shares daughter Briar Rose, 8, with ex Hayden Christensen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending