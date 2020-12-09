Rachael Ray gets emotional showing off guest house decorated for Christmas after losing main home to fire

Rachael Ray got emotional while showing off how she and her husband have decorated their guest house for the holidays.

The 52-year-old celebrity’s life was turned upside down over the summer when a fire took out her upstate New York main home. She previously shared a video with fans that showed off the utter devastation the blaze caused. She and her husband, John Cusimano, have been staying in their guest house while a rebuilding effort takes place.

In a new video, the star takes viewers on a tour of the guest house after she decked it out for the holiday season.

“This year, we’re not putting up trees, because no families are coming to visit and we lost our main home, our big house,” Ray explained. “But we absolutely would not let the holidays come and go without some decoration.”

The almost six-minute video shows the amazing lengths that the star went to in order to give their temporary home a bit of the flare that she usually reserves for the holiday season. For example, each window is lined with garland and white lights. Ray also noted that she insisted on putting ribbon down the sides in order to hide all the cords that power the lights.

In the dining room area, Ray shared that she managed to salvage something from the fire that now decorates their table.

"[This was] saved from our house that burned; a horse sculpture that is exactly the same as one my mom had in our house when I was a little girl,” she says. “I found it at a flea market."

At the end of the video, the star was clearly holding back tears as she reflected on the situation that she and her husband find themselves in during the 2020 holiday season.

“It honestly makes me want to burst into tears how much I miss our trees,” she says with a crackling voice.

“It’s not a lot but these partridges and pears and sugared fruits and things, they do make me feel at home and nostalgic and grateful for the family I have and the life I’ve led,” she continues. “And I love that you guys are a part of it. Thank you for sharing the holidays with us.”

As the video ends, the star frowns a bit as she turns off the camera.

At the time of the fire, Ray made sure to thank first responders who battled the blaze and allowed her to salvage a little bit of her home.

“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home," she said. "Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay.

"These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost,” she wrote at the time. “…I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member) Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and calls at the moment…!”

On Aug. 22, officials announced the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace chimney. The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control aid the blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Albany.