Rachael Ray's New York house fire began in her chimney, officials say

A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray's upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, officials announced Friday.

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the Aug. 9 fire at Ray's house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental.

The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Albany.

More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” her rep, Charlie Dougiello, said at the time.

Ray has been producing live cooking segments for her daytime talk show during the coronavirus pandemic from the upstate home with her husband working as the show's cameraman and producer.

