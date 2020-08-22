Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Rachael Ray's New York house fire began in her chimney, officials say

State officials confirmed the blaze was accidental

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 21Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray's upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, officials announced Friday.

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the Aug. 9 fire at Ray's house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental.

The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Albany.

RACHAEL RAY THANKS FIRST RESPONDERS FOR BATTLING BLAZE AT HER NEW YORK HOME: 'WE'RE ALL OKAY'

Chef Rachael Ray onstage during a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations in New York City.

Chef Rachael Ray onstage during a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” her rep, Charlie Dougiello, said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ray has been producing live cooking segments for her daytime talk show during the coronavirus pandemic from the upstate home with her husband working as the show's cameraman and producer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment