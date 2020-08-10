Rachael Ray thanks first responders for battling blaze at her New York home: 'We're all okay'

Rachael Ray took to Twitter to thank first responders for battling the blaze at her upstate New York home on Sunday.

The celebrity chef on Monday not only let her followers know that she and her family are OK, but also thanked those who came to combat the fire.

“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home. Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost,” she wrote. “…I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member) Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and calls at the moment…!”

RACHAEL RAY'S UPSTATE NEW YORK HOME DAMAGED IN FIRE

The New York Post reports that flames started shooting through the roof of her Lake Luzerne home on Sunday night. The family was home when the fire broke out. At the time, a spokesperson told the outlet that there were no injuries despite some of the dramatic images coming through from local outlets.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” representative Charlie Dougiello said. “The house is, unfortunately, damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated by authorities.

Ray, 51, is perhaps best known for hosting a variety of cooking shows, including “30 Minute Meals” on the Food Network, as well as her syndicated lifestyle talk show “Rachael Ray.”

According to New York Daily News, the star had been filming her show from the home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but there was no reason to believe that had anything to do with the fire at this time.