ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Rachael Ray's upstate New York home damaged in fire

Celebrity chef, husband uninjured in the blaze: spokesperson

By Joe Tacopino | New York Post
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

A home belonging to celebrity cook Rachael Ray was reportedly on fire in upstate New York on Sunday night.

Fire crews were battling flames at the home in Lake Luzerne, as the Warren County Sheriff’s Office told ABC10 the residence belonged to the television personality.

Images showed the flames shooting through the roof of the home.

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray's upstate New York home was reportedly on fire Sunday night. The cook, her husband and dog were all reported safe.

A spokesperson for Ray said that she was not injured in the blaze.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” the rep, Charlie Dougiello, said.

“The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

Ray has been producing live cooking segments for her daytime talk show during the pandemic from the upstate home.

