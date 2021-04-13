Queen Elizabeth ‘understands why’ Meghan Markle can’t travel for Prince Philip’s funeral: report

Meghan Markle will be absent from Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday as she is expecting her second child – a girl – with her husband Prince Harry, and according to a report on Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II "understands why" Harry had to travel home to the United Kingdom alone.

"It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather's passing," a California source told People magazine, adding that after Philip's death the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were in contact with the Queen."

"Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can't travel at the moment," the insider added.

Markle, 39, was tasked with staying behind under doctor’s orders as she "has been advised by her physician not to travel," a source relayed to the publication on Monday. Markle remains in California with the couple’s son, Archie, who will turn two in May.

Prince Philip's funeral is set for April 17 and Harry, 36, is already quarantining in the U.K. at the Frogmore Cottage he lived at with Markle and Archie, a source close to the royal confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

The trip to the U.K. for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral marks Harry's first visit home in over a year. He will reunite with his brother Prince William and the rest of the royal family when they all gather to honor the late husband of the Queen.

On Monday, Harry shared a statement paying tribute to his grandfather, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next," Harry began.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

Continued the Duke of Sussex: "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

Harry concluded his statement with the Royal Marines motto, "Per Mare, Per Terram," which translates to, "By Sea, By Land."

A rep for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.