Prince William pays tribute to grandfather Prince Philip after his death: 'An extraordinary man'

Prince William paid tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, in a moving statement posted to social media on Monday.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday at 99 years old and his grandson reflected on the consort's commitment to family and service.

"My grandfather's century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," the statement began.

William continued: "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," it concluded.

The statement included a photo from 2015 of Prince Philip sitting next to William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George, while in a carriage.

On Sunday, Princess Anne, the only daughter of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth, reflected on her father's passing as well.

In a statement shared on the Royal Family's Instagram account, the 70-year-old wrote, "You know it's going to happen but you are never really ready."

"My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate," she continued.

"I would like to emphasize how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched," she wrote. "We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all," Anne concluded.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, is currently in a mourning period for eight days and will not carry out any royal duties.

On Sunday, Anne's older brother Prince Andrew also spoke about their father's death.

"It's a great loss. We have lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation. And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who is feeling it probably more than everybody else," he said at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle.

Andrew added that the Queen described Philip's death as "having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure we are there to support her."

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth and the next heir made a video statement on Saturday.

"I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth," the Prince of Wales, 72, said.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow," he added.