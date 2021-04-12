Prince Harry quarantining at his and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral: report

Prince Harry is on the ground in the United Kingdom for the first time in over a year and is isolating in familiar quarters ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, arrived in his home country from California on Sunday and according to People magazine, is quarantining at the Frogmore Cottage he lived at with wife Meghan Markle, 39, and their son Archie before the young family relocated to Canada and then to Los Angeles.

Markle – who is expecting their second child together, a baby girl – did not accompany her husband as a royal spokesperson told the publication the Duchess of Sussex "has been advised by her physician not to travel."

Although the Frogmore abode once belonged to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the property is now inhabited by Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their infant son – thus Harry is essentially a houseguest in his former home while he remains in the U.K.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Philip's funeral will take place on April 17 and currently, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth is lying at rest at Windsor Castle.

A source further relayed to People that Brooksbank will most likely not be attending the funeral in order for the number of attendees to be held in compliance with local coronavirus restrictions.

During their time living in the Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Markle spent upwards of $3 million of their own money to renovate the property. The pair elected to come out of pocket for the property’s rehab expenses so they could remain financially independent from the royal family and not have to dip into the Sovereign Grant fund set aside by taxpayers.

Despite Eugenie and Brooksbank calling the Frogmore residence home, the property still belongs to Markle and Harry, an insider stressed to People magazine.

"Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K.," said the source, "and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

On Monday, Harry shared a statement paying tribute to his grandfather, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next," Harry began.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

Continued the Duke of Sussex: "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

Harry concluded his statement with the Royal Marines motto, "Per Mare, Per Terram," which translates to, "By Sea, By Land."

A rep for Harry didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.