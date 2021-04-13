Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have remained closely connected ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral, source claims

Prince Harry is determined to be a doting husband to Meghan Markle – no matter the distance.

The Duke of Sussex touched down in the U.K. on Monday for the first time since last year. The 36-year-old will join his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday, April 17.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday at age 99.

The Duchess of Sussex stayed behind in California. The 39-year-old, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, was advised by her doctor not to attend. In November 2020, the former American actress revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July of that year and was admitted to the hospital.

PRINCE HARRY QUARANTINING AT HIS AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S FROGMORE COTTAGE AHEAD OF PRINCE PHILIP’S FUNERAL

"[Harry’s] already really missing Meghan and [their son] Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in," an insider alleged to Us Weekly on Tuesday. "He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she’s so far along in her pregnancy."

In a statement from Harry obtained by Fox News, the royal paid tribute to Philip.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next," he began.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end."

PRINCE HARRY ARRIVES IN UK AHEAD OF GRANDFATHER PRINCE PHILIP'S FUNERAL

Harry thanked his grandpa for his service, dedication, and for "always being yourself."

"You will be sorely missed, but always remembered — by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," the duke concluded. "‘Per Mare, Per Terram.’"

The palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh's death on April 9.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement. "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elizabeth, 94, has entered into an eight-day period of mourning and will not be performing any royal duties.

Philip is survived by the queen and their four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.