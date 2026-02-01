Grammy Awards 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Kelsea Ballerini and Addison Rae shine on red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Music’s biggest names arrived in style at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where the red carpet set the stage for one of the year’s most anticipated nights in entertainment.

From established icons to rising stars, musicians showed off an array of glamorous looks ahead of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Sabrina Carpenter stunned in a custom Valentino sheer white gown with a nude-toned base that was covered with intricate beadwork and embroidery. The gown featured a softly structured bodice, fluttery short sleeves and a tiered, ruffled skirt. The pop star completed her ethereal look with a softly tousled hairstyle and delicate drop earrings.

Carpenter earned six nominations at the 2026 Grammys including album of the year for "Man’s Best Friend" and song of the year for "Manchild" and she is set to perform during the ceremony.

Addison Rae wowed in a crisp white ALAÏA gown with a dramatic plunging neckline and a voluminous, tiered skirt with an asymmetrical hemline The Best New Artist nominee paired her dress with simple white heels and minimal jewelry.

The singer, who enjoyed a breakout year with the success of her debut album "Addison," will appear in the ceremony’s special best new artist performance segment.

Kelsea Ballerini channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a form-fitting halter gown drenched in intricate metallic beadwork in shades of gold, bronze, and olive, arranged in swirling, paisley-like patterns with fringe detailing cascading from the skirt and train. The country star styled her hair in a sleek updo and accessorized with gold drop earrings.

Ballerini is a nominee for best contemporary country album for her hit record "Patterns."

Miley Cyrus showed off an edgy look in a black leather jacket that was cinched at the waist, layered over a crisp white collared shirt, paired with black tailored trousers and pointed black heels. Cyrus added a large gold sculptural embellishment that was pinned across her shoulder and chest.

Lainey Wilson brought county-glam to the Grammys in a black off-the-shoulder gown with sculpted draping across the neckline and a fitted silhouette that flowed into a subtle train, giving the look both structure and drama. She completed her Western-inspired look with styled with a black cowboy hat.

Tyla turned heads in a nude-toned, crystal-embellished figure-hugging slip gown with a long feathered train. The singer kept her jewelry understated with a delicate choker-style necklace and diamond earrings and sported strappy nude heels.

The South African singer is up for a Grammy as her song "Water" was nominated in the best global music performance category,

Zara Larsson dared to bare in a gold mermaid-insired sequinned two-piece ensemble that featured a one-shoulder bra-style top and a low-rise floor-length skirt, both of which were dimensional floral appliqués. The singer accessorized with gold statement earrings and styled her hair in soft waves.

Larsson earned her first ever Grammy nomination in the best dance pop recording category for her song "Midnight Sun" from her fifth studio album "Midnight Sun," and she’s also set to perform the track during the premiere ceremony.

Michelle Williams turned heads in a sheer black gown that featured a structured bodice with delicate straps and a dramatic black tulle train. The dress was adorned with gold floral appliqués that trailed down the length of the gown. Williams completed her elegant look with an updo and statement drop earrings.

The former Destiny's Child member is a nominee in the gospel categories — specifically for her album The Sound of Victory, which earned a nod for best gospel album.