Duchess Camilla's ex husband Andrew Parker-Bowles tests positive for coronavirus

Andrew Parker-Bowles, the ex-husband of Duchess Camilla, tested positive for coronavirus, marking the latest high-profile person connected to the royal family to be diagnosed during the ongoing global pandemic.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, and Parker-Bowles, 80, share son Tom, 45, and daughter Laura, 42. The news of his diagnosis comes as Camilla remains cautious after her current husband, Prince Charles, recently recovered from his own COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to The Telegraph, Parker-Bowles contracted the virus at the Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire, England, which took place between March 10 and March 13. After confirming the former army officer’s diagnosis, it was noted that he came into close contact with Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, as well as her daughter, Zara Phillips, while at the event.

Camilla and Parker-Bowles split in December 1994 after being together for more than 20 years.

On March 25, Prince Charles, who Duchess Camilla married in 2005, announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. However, after seven days in isolation, the 71-year-old, who is first in line for the British throne, announced that he was no longer in self-isolation after his mild symptoms subsided.

Camilla tested negative for the virus at the time. However, Reuters reports that she will remain in self-isolation away from Charles until the end of the week in case she too starts to develop symptoms.

The son of Queen Elizabeth II released a video describing what life was like for him after contracting the coronavirus and subsequently bouncing back to good health.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” the Prince of Wales said.

"As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed," Charles continued. "At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife [Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall] and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.

“There are truly wonderful neighbors, individuals and groups of volunteers who are providing ceaseless care and attention to those most at risk, and that all this network of selfless assistance is, in itself, helping to provide vital assistance and reassurance to the hard-pressed professional services."

"As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens,” he concluded. “None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us try and live with hope and with faith in ourselves in each other. Look forward to better times to come."

As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 951,901 people across 180 countries and territories, resulting in over 48,284 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 216,722 illnesses and at least 5,137 deaths.