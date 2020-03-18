Prince Harry ‘is worried’ about Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip during coronavirus outbreak, source claims

Prince Harry is missing his friends and family in the U.K. after heading to Canada to join his wife Meghan Markle and their son, Archie, a royal insider is claiming.

“[Harry] is using their social media group chat more than ever but what he really wants to do is return home simply because he is worried about his family and more so his aged grandparents the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh,” U.K.-based broadcaster Neil Sean told Fox News.

A source close to the palace told Sean the 35-year-old is feeling “alone” while attempting to navigate “a totally different environment to the one he is used to.”

“Let’s not forget he remains part of the British royal family and with that comes commitment,” Sean explained. “He really would like to be at home and help in any way he can but knows he can’t just now.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TAKING EXTREME MEASURES TO PROTECT THEIR HOUSEHOLD FROM CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY 'TAKING GOVERNMENT ADVICE' AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: REPORT

The palace insider also alleged the Duke of Sussex is concerned about how the novel coronavirus pandemic will impact the couple who were eager to become financially independent.

“… The worldwide health crisis has plunged the world into a financial climate unheard of before and the opportunities for companies to waste cash by booking celebrities to speak at conferences [aren’t there anymore],” said Sean. “… Now it could be a very tricky path to become financially independent.”

However, finances aren’t the only thing on Harry’s mind. The source also claimed the British prince felt uneasy in how he left behind his relationship with older brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

“Harry is still very upset at the way he left the situation with his once close brother William and his wife Kate which the world witnessed at the Abbey earlier this month,” Sean claimed, adding he’s aware late mother Princess Diana would have “wished” for her sons to make amends.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS QUEEN ELIZABETH TO TEMPORARILY MOVE TO WINDSOR CASTLE, CANCEL ROYAL EVENTS

PRINCESS DIANA WOULD BE 'HEARTBROKEN' OVER CURRENT ROYAL FAMILY SITUATION, ROYAL PHOTOGRAPHER SAYS

“She always made them promise not to fall out,” the source told Sean. “Many can’t help but think that had she been around this situation would never have happened.’

“I truly believe that if Harry was requested back to the U.K. to support his subjects and the British people in this very trying time for the world he would not hesitate,” Sean pointed out. “But the offer has to come from the royal family. He is far too stubborn to make the first move and it remains to be seen for now who will crack first.”

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, is taking precautions amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, the royal family announced on its website Tuesday.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary," the statement said. "Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice."

MEGHAN MARKLE’S ESTRANGED HALF-BROTHER SAYS THEIR FATHER’S ‘DYING WISH’ IS TO SEE ARCHIE: ‘WE OWE HIM THAT’

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ARE ‘MUCH LOVED MEMBERS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY,’ SAYS PAL: ‘THAT STUFF RUNS DEEP’

Elizabeth will also take part in social distancing by making a move to Windsor Castle beginning on Thursday. The move comes "one week earlier than planned," and the palace confirmed that Harry and William's grandmother will "likely" stay at the castle beyond the Easter period.

The royal family's statement also made it clear it is making steadfast decisions based on advice from the family's "medical household" as well as government officials. This means events with "large numbers of people" that were due to be attended by the queen and other royal family members will be canceled or postponed "in the coming months."

The family's annual Maundy Thursday service at St. George's Chapel on April 9 has already been canceled, and along with it, three garden parties scheduled to be hosted by the queen in May will also no longer be held, the statement confirmed.

"Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional Garden Parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place," the statement continued. "Investitures will be rearranged to later dates."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY 'CRUSHED' AFTER 'UNNECESSARILY CRUEL' MEGXIT, EXPERT SAYS

KATE MIDDLETON HAS TAKEN MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S FINAL EXIT ‘BADLY,’ INSIDER CLAIMS

The royal family confirmed there will be additional announcements regarding the fate of other large events, such as Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan, in "due course."

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto and The Associated Press contributed to this report.