Queen Elizabeth II draws praise online following coronavirus address

Queen Elizabeth II has addressed the UK for only the fourth time in her nearly-seven decades as monarch, and her subjects seem to be pleased.

Viewers of the message -- which ran for nearly four and a half minutes -- took to Twitter after the Queen's broadcast to share their reactions, which were overwhelmingly positive.

"Nobody could have given that address tonight apart from The Queen, one user wrote, offering up several quotes from her speech. "'We will succeed' 'We will meet again' 'Better days will come' I think we all needed to hear that."

"I love how the Queen has singlehandedly united the whole country," another user noted.

Another added: "Honestly I totally fan girl over Her Majesty. She’s has a shocking 12 months, yet here she is, propping the country up. I felt every word of it. What a woman."

"The Queen. Getting it right. Every time," another fan wrote.

An individual from the UK said the Queen's speech was "exactly what we needed as a nation and commonwealth."

"The Queen's speech this evening was inspiring and amazing," another viewer wrote.

The Queen, 93, said the world was experiencing "an increasingly challenging time." In addition to offering encouragement to the U.K., she sent thanks to the British National Health Service and people working on the front lines to fight the disease.

The address came after the Queen's son, Prince Charles, exited self-isolation following a bout of coronavirus.