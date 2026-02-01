Trevor Noah roasts Nicki Minaj's Trump ties during Grammy Awards opening monologue ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trevor Noah took aim at Nicki Minaj's new association with President Donald Trump while opening the 68th annual Grammy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles, Calif.

After welcoming Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Pharrell Williams and Tyler the Creator to the 2026 Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena, Noah assured the crowd, "Nicki Minaj is not here."

As the crowd erupted in cheers, Noah added, "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues."

The former Daily Show host impersonated Trump during his sixth and final run as host, and said, "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a--. I know they say it's you, but it's me."

Minaj and Trump went viral Wednesday after they were photographed holding hands at the U.S. Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit.

The "Starships" singer also called herself Trump's "number one fan."

Kendrick Lamar leads nominations with nine nods, followed closely by Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut who each have seven nominations.

Each best new artist nominee is set to perform, including Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young.

Justin Bieber returns to the stage Sunday as a scheduled performer, in addition to Bruno Mars, Rosé, Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse and Pharrell Williams.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson are set to perform the in memoriam segment, with Ms. Lauryn Hill paying tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack.

Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will honor Ozzy Osbourne.