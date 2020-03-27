Queen Elizabeth spoke to Boris Johnson days before his positive diagnosis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Queen Elizabeth has been in self-isolation at Windsor Castle in order to avoid contracting coronavirus.

But the head of the British Royal Family has still been conducting her usual business -- just by phone. This week she was photographed speaking with England's Prime Minister Boris Johnson via phone.

"The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone. Her Majesty - pictured this evening at Windsor Castle - has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign," the caption read.

On Friday, Johnson revealed he tested positive for the virus.

"Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus," Johnson added.

Queen Elizabeth's son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, has also tested positive for coronavirus.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the Clarence House said to Fox News in a statement Wednesday morning.

The statement confirmed that the 71-year-old British royal's wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative. They are currently at their home, Burnham on the Balmoral Estate, in Scotland "self-isolating," the statement confirmed.

Meanwhile, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Fox News that the Queen hasn't shown any symptoms.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," the spokesman said.

