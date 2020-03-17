Coronavirus prompts Queen Elizabeth to temporarily move to Windsor Castle, cancel royal events

Queen Elizabeth II is taking precautions amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, the royal family announced on its website Tuesday.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary," the statement said. "Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice."

Queen Elizabeth, 93, will also take part in social distancing by making a move to Windsor Castle beginning on Thursday. The move comes "one week earlier than planned," and the palace confirmed that Prince Harry and Prince William's grandmother will "likely" stay at the castle beyond the Easter period.

The royal family's statement also made it clear it is making steadfast decisions based on advice from the family's "medical household" as well as government officials. This means events with "large numbers of people" that were due to be attended by the queen and other royal family members will be canceled or postponed "in the coming months."

The family's annual Maundy service at St. George's Chapel on April 9 has already been canceled, and along with it, three garden parties scheduled to be hosted by the queen in May will also no longer be held, the statement confirmed.

"Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional Garden Parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place," the statement continued. "Investitures will be rearranged to later dates."

The royal family confirmed there will be additional announcements regarding the fate of other large events, such as Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan, in "due course."

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.