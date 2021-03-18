Queen Elizabeth’s message about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Oprah interview had an ‘underlying jab': source

There was no denying that Queen Elizabeth II’s message to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had a line that stood out.

Two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, Buckingham Palace released a 61-word statement on behalf of the reigning monarch.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said a statement from the palace provided to Fox News. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

PIERS MORGAN SLAMS GAYLE KING’S COMMUNICATION WITH MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY, FIRES BACK AT RACISM CLAIMS

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no comment when reached by Fox News.

On Thursday, a royal insider told People magazine that the "some recollections may vary" remark was an "underlying jab" that indicates dissent among the royal family at some of the claims made during the televised sit-down.

"There was anger," a palace source told the outlet for this week’s cover story. "There was genuinely mixed emotions and deep sorrow and shock there too."

On March 7, CBS aired a two-hour interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did with Winfrey, 67. During the televised sit-down, Harry, 36, revealed that his relationships with Prince Charles, 72, and Prince William, 38, have ruptured.

PRINCE WILLIAM ‘VERY PROTECTIVE’ OVER KATE MIDDLETON AFTER MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY INTERVIEW: REPORT

Markle, 39, described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Elizabeth, 94, or Prince Philip, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Harry told Winfrey the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. However, he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

As for Charles and William, Harry admitted his relationships with the senior royals are still strained.

PRINCE WILLIAM ‘DEEPLY DISTRESSED’ AFTER PRINCE HARRY SHARED PRIVATE CONVERSATION WITH GAYLE KING: REPORT

"It’s a sad state of affairs because William and Harry could have been so brilliant [as a team]," another source told the outlet. "To think of what they could have achieved together is almost heartbreaking."

Shortly before the interview, the U.K. Times reported that Markle faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers during her time as a working royal at Kensington Palace. Her team strongly denied the allegations.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson told Fox News in a statement.

According to People, the palace has set up an inquiry and will likely bring in an outside law firm to assist.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY HAD PLANNED TO POSTPONE BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW IF PRINCE PHILIP DIED, GAYLE KING SAYS

"For [some staffers] there was real stress and real trauma," one source alleged to the outlet. "These are real people and there is a human toll."

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairytale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.