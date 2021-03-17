Prince William ‘very protective’ over Kate Middleton after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview: report

Prince William is looking out for his wife, Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge was mentioned during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey when the former "Suits" actress clarified that she did not make Middleton cry around the time of her wedding to Harry, but that the reverse had happened.

Now, William, 38, is ready to protect his wife after the bombshell accusation.

"William is very protective of Kate and can get very angry," Penny Junor, biography for the princes told People magazine recently.

PRINCE HARRY HAS SPOKEN TO PRINCE CHARLES, PRINCE WILLIAM, BUT 'CONVERSATIONS WERE NOT PRODUCTIVE': GAYLE KING

She added: "For Meghan to name Kate in a negative light is worse than being attacked himself."

Markle’s big reveal during the interview was followed by an explanation that Middleton apologized after the incident.

"And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something," the Duchess of Sussex said during her sit-down. "But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing."

The Palace seems to be unhappy with the interview and its subsequent fallout, as a source told the outlet that there was "anger" from the royals and their staff members following the occasion.

KATE MIDDLETON WAS MORTIFIED BY MEGHAN MARKLE'S CLAIM THAT SHE MADE HER CRY, ROYAL EXPERT CLAIMS: SHE'S 'HURT'

"There were genuinely mixed emotions and deep sorrow and shock there too," the insider added.

A source recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight as well, making similar claims about William’s defensiveness.

The source said that William is feeling "fiercely protective" over his wife and that he’s "unhappy" with Markle’s mention of Middleton.

Outside of namedropping Middleton, Markle and Harry were careful not to disclose the identities of other royal family members they discussed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For instance, Harry said that he’ll "never" share information regarding a discussion that took place between himself and a member of the Institution regarding their "concerns" about the Prince’s then-unborn son’s skin tone.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Markle, 39, also claimed that she was barred from receiving psychiatric help when she was facing suicidal thoughts but did not reveal who told her that was not an option.

Reps for William did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.