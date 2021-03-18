Piers Morgan slams Gayle King’s communication with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, fires back at racism claims

Piers Morgan is now taking shots at Oprah Winfrey's pal, Gayle King, after the CBS host continues to air Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dirty laundry with the British royal family.

Fresh off of his exit as co-host of ITV's "Good Morning Britain," Morgan, 55, slammed King for vocalizing information shared to her by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, such as revealing that Harry has spoken to his father, Prince Charles, and older brother, Prince William, following the now-viral interview with Winfrey. King revealed the conversations were "not productive."

"Hi @GayleKing - rather than acting as your Sussex friends’ PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah’s interview? America should hear THE truth," Morgan tweeted Wednesday night.

King also said Markle has "plenty of receipts" to back up her racism allegations. One of the major takeaways from Markle's interview with Winfrey was the claim that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin. The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Morgan quickly came under fire last week when he claimed he "doesn't believe" Markle. Many branded him a "racist," which he denied on Wednesday.

"Two key points from the past week that need reinforcing: 1) It’s not ‘racist’ to disbelieve someone who’s telling lies. 2) You don’t have to agree with a word I say to support my right to have my own opinions," Morgan wrote in another tweet.

Last week, Morgan stormed off the set of his former British talk show after getting into a debate with a co-host about the royals' interview. A day later, the outspoken host severed his ties with the show, but he insists he still works for the network.

"Reports of my ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated....I'm back already," Morgan said, along with a photo of a promo showing an interview he conducted that plans to air on Thursday on the network.

Morgan's critical comments of Markle drew more than 41,000 complaints after saying he didn't "believe a word" of Markle's claims of royal family racism and bullying. That prompted an investigation of Morgan by the United Kingdom's "Ofcom," or Office of Communications, under its "harm and offense rules."

An ITV spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

During her chat with Winfrey, Markle also revealed she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the British royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. However, when she asked for mental health assistance from the palace’s human resources staff, the duchess was told they couldn’t help because she wasn’t a paid employee.

The interview was seen by almost 50 million people worldwide.

Last week, Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, insisted his family is not racist. The 38-year-old was the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Markle and his younger brother.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.