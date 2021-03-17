Prince William ‘deeply distressed’ after Prince Harry shared private conversation with Gayle King: report

Prince William isn’t very happy that his brother, Prince Harry, has shared their private conversation with others.

Harry, 36, has dominated headlines for days now following his bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey in which he and his wife discussed their struggles with the royal family.

Not long after the interview aired, William told the press that he hadn’t spoken with his younger brother about the interview. Days later, journalist Gayle King revealed that she’d spoken with Harry, who disclosed to her that he had conversations that were "not productive" with William and their father Prince Charles.

The specifics of the interview – including what exactly was discussed – were not shared, though Harry’s interview included claims of racism and more against unnamed members of the institution.

A source has told Entertainment Tonight that William, 38, is "deeply distressed with Harry and Meghan's decision to share private family conversations" with King.

Additionally, the outlet reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had hoped that such conversations would begin the healing process between themselves and the rest of the royal family.

The insider added that William is "fiercely protective" of his wife Kate Middleton after Markle, 39, denied a rumor that she made Middleton cry around the time of her wedding to Harry – in fact, she said the reverse happened.

William is "unhappy" with Markle’s decision to namedrop Middleton, 39, in the interview.

William has previously spoken out about the interview in an unprecedented manner, assuring the press that the royal family is "very much not a racist family."

The future king isn’t the only one to struggle with the fallout from the interview. The source told ET that Queen Elizabeth II finds the situation to be "very upsetting."

The queen’s husband, Prince Philip "is in good spirits" currently, having recently returned home from a long stint in the hospital, added the insider.

Reps for the royal family members did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.