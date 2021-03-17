Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had plan to postpone bombshell interview if Prince Philip died, Gayle King says

Gayle King revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a contingency plan to delay their Oprah Winfrey interview if Prince Philip’s health took a turn for the worst.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced criticism for releasing their explosive interview with Winfrey while the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalized due to a heart issue.

Speaking on her "Gayle King in the House" SiriusXM radio show, King, who is friends with both Winfrey and Markle, noted that the Duke and Duchess had a plan in place should the Duke of Edinburgh have died prior to the interview’s release.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S CLOSE FRIEND SAYS SHE AND PRINCE HARRY ARE 'FEELING FREE' AFTER OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW

"Well, just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Phillip went into the hospital," she explained (via People). "If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital. But a lot of people have raised that point."

Philip was discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Tuesday after being hospitalized for four weeks and undergoing a heart procedure. King went on to explain why she believes Harry and Markle felt it was so essential to do the interview at all given the potentially dire situation Philip was in.

GAYLE KING BELIEVES MEGHAN MARKLE HAS ‘PLENTY OF RECEIPTS’ TO BACK UP RACISM ALLEGATIONS

"I think that Harry and Meghan both have been through so much for the past three years and they really have tried to work it out privately. They really have tried to get help, and nothing was working," she explained. "So I think they wanted people to have some understanding about why they made the decision that they made and what they've been going through, and I do think that they accomplished that. I do. I think it was very brave of her and Harry to reveal what they did. It's unheard of, and it certainly has been a 'bombshell,' is the word."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Markle and Harry’s interview included several startling revelations such as the former American actress having suicidal thoughts and allegedly receiving no help from the Palace. She also claimed that conversations were had prior to the birth of her baby about how the family would react publicly if he had dark skin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During an episode of "CBS This Morning" King recently alleged that she believes Markle "has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah’s interview. Everything."