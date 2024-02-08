Queen Camilla shares King Charles health update after cancer diagnosis

Queen Camilla is sharing an update on King Charles after Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this week.

On Thursday, Camilla resumed her royal duties and attended Salisbury Cathedral for a night filled with music that supported local charities.

"He is doing extremely well under the circumstances," Camilla said, according to the Daily Mail. "He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering."

On Monday, the palace issued a statement revealing Charles' current health status after being treated for an enlarged prostate.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

King Charles was "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments," a statement from the palace said. It's unclear what cancer diagnosis His Majesty received.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a statement said.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The announcement stated that Charles chose to share his diagnosis to "prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer ."

Camilla has been by the king's side during his recent health issues.

One day prior to announcing his cancer diagnosis, the king made his first public appearance since receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. The British monarch waved to well-wishers outside of St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham with his wife.

Prince William has also stayed committed to his royal duties.

Early Wednesday morning, the Prince of Wales returned to work for the first time since his father's cancer diagnosis was revealed. It was also the first royal appearance for William since his wife Kate Middleton's planned abdominal surgery.

William hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, which acknowledged exceptional achievements through six orders of chivalry, and two orders of merit. Recipients are made officers of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire or officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Last week, Kate returned home after a nearly two-week stay in a hospital for abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace shared the news in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, adding that the Princess of Wales is "making good progress."

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," the statement read. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

On the recommendation of her doctors, the princess will not resume her public duties until Easter, palace officials said.

Also on Wednesday, William was joined by Tom Cruise, a longtime friend of the monarchy, at London's Air Ambulance Charity, where Prince William said he "really appreciates everyone's kindness" following King Charles' diagnosis.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.