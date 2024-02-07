Prince Harry leaves UK after King Charles visit without meeting with Prince William

Prince Harry has already departed the United Kingdom after a meeting with King Charles III following his cancer diagnosis, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The Duke of Sussex is already en route to the United States, leaving Heathrow Airport this morning, according to royal expert Hilary Fordwich. The estranged prince was reportedly not allowed to stay at any of the royal residences and did not have a reunion with his brother, Prince William.

Harry arrived in London to see his ailing father on Tuesday, meeting the monarch for a brief visit at his London home, Clarence House. Fordwich previously told Fox News Digital that although the younger prince wanted a reunion with his older brother, no meeting would materialize.

Instead, Prince William resumed royal duties on Wednesday, attending his first engagement since wife Kate Middleton was hospitalized for abdominal surgery and the King announced his cancer diagnosis.

The prince hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, which acknowledged the exceptional achievements of individuals. There are six different Orders of Chivalry and two Orders of Merit that can be bestowed upon a person, at different levels. Recipients are made officers of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire or officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Recipients included former athletes, current educators and executives. The ceremony, which normally takes place at Buckingham Palace, was likely at Windsor Castle so that William could remain close to his wife, who is recovering at their home, Adelaide Cottage, per Fordwich.

William is expected to attend a gala on Wednesday evening for the London Air Ambulance Service. "Therefore, we know Kate is well enough for him to leave her side and presumably there will be a nurse on hand if needed," Fordwich explained.

Prince William is expected to take on added responsibility while his wife recovers from her hospital stay and King Charles undergoes cancer treatments.

Princess Anne was also spotted performing royal duties on Wednesday, meeting with military personnel in Bicester, England.

During a recent appearance on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," royal expert Neil Sean explained how he thinks the extended royal family will step up in this time of uncertainty.

"The Princess of Wales, Catherine, is incapacitated back recovering herself," Sean said. "And then, of course, you have Prince William who is also on daddy duties … So now, we're going to have to see the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and, of course, the Princess Royal — but it does leave the royals very thin on the ground."

On Jan. 17, the palace first announced that Middleton had been hospitalized. Upon recommendation from her medical team, the princess will likely not resume public duties until Easter in late March.

Just days after the announcement, Prince William was photographed leaving the clinic after a visit with his wife.

Hours after Middleton's hospital stay was shared, Buckingham Palace released that King Charles would be undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate.

The king was admitted to The London Clinic, the same hospital as Middleton, on Jan. 26 and later released. On Feb. 5, the palace announced that during his hospital stay, "a separate issue of concern was noted" and later identified as cancer .

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a press release said.