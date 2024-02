Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

King Charles III was diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

A source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Prince Harry and King Charles spoke about his diagnosis before His Majesty went public with his health concerns.

"The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis," a source confirmed to Fox News Digital. In addition, Harry "will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty" in the coming days.

KING CHARLES MAKES FIRST PUBLIC OUTING SINCE PROSTATE TREATMENT, WAVES TO WELL-WISHERS OUTSIDE CHURCH

On Jan. 17, it was announced that King Charles III was scheduled to have a "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate. The palace later announced that the surgery had been a success.

"His Majesty is doing quite well," a royal source told Fox News Digital.

KING CHARLES RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL FOLLOWING PROSTATE TREATMENT

Charles, who ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. Shortly after, he canceled engagements and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.