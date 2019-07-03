Priyanka Chopra talks friendship with Meghan Markle: 'She was always meant for big things'

Priyanka Chopra is saying nothing but good things about her longtime friend, Meghan Markle.

In a recent cover story for Elle UK, the Bollywood superstar lavished praise on the Duchess of Sussex, calling her an "important voice" on the world stage.

"Megs... she was always meant for big things," Chopra told the magazine. "To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it."

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SAYS CRITICISM OF MEGHAN MARKLE 'HAS TO DO WITH RACISM'

The "Quantico" actress went on to reflect on how much her friend's life has changed over the past few years.

"By the time this comes out, she will have a baby [son Archie was born on May 6] — it’s so amazing how lives change," she said. "I’m a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there’s got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling."

Last month, Chopra dispelled rumors of a possible feud between her and Duchess Meghan, telling The Sunday Times that even though Meghan is now a royal, she has remained the same person as when the pair first met as fellow actresses in 2016.

"The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she began dating Prince Harry] and she’s the same chick. Now she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did."

PRIYANKA CHOPRA CALLS MEGHAN MARKLE 'A PRINCESS FOR THE PEOPLE'

Elsewhere in the Elle interview, Chopra discusses her highly publicized marriage to Nick Jonas, whom she married in an extravagant ceremony last December. She told the magazine how her expectations of marriage differed from reality, saying there's a "safety" in her relationship to Jonas.

"I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things," Chopra admitted. "When you say your vows, it’s like, this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day."

PRIYANKA CHOPRA, NICK JONAS RECREATE MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S ENGAGEMENT PHOTO

Chopra also talked about her admiration for the increasing amount of Asian representation in Hollywood, saying one of her biggest life goals is to "produce a movie that has a predominately South Asian cast."

"I’m so glad that I’ve been put into the position where I have the ability to open those doors," the actress said. "I want to do it because no one was able to do it for me. That’s my life now. To develop characters that normalise different cultures."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chopra added that while she appreciates the growing diversity in the American film industry, she believes more work still needs to be done.

"Everyone’s talking about diversity, but it’s not a check in a box. I see so many amazing South Asians: Aziz [Ansari], Mindy [Kaling]… But there’s still maybe 10 of us, max, that have actually 'made it.' That number needs to increase."