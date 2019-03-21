Priyanka Chopra says she's a bad wife to husband Nick Jonas because of her poor cooking skills

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are far from traditional, but Chopra’s thoughts on marriage might be.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress appeared on “The View” and called herself a “terrible wife” because of her lack of culinary skills.

“I can’t cook,” she opened up. “And I told him that when he proposed. I was like, ‘Listen, you’re from a good Southern home [in Dallas]. You’re used to your mom making you amazing food … You’re not marrying that girl. I cannot cook.’ I can make eggs, also sporadically, maybe at night. I’m better at making eggs at night for dinner.”

She went on to say how that makes her feel like “I’m a terrible, terrible wife in that sense.”

Chopra explained that Jonas, 26, softened it all by saying it’s perfectly all right because he can’t cook either.

“View” co-host Sunny Hostin reminded Chopra that Jonas married a woman with a “brilliant mind.”

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in December and celebrated with several parties.

