Priyanka Chopra says criticism of Meghan Markle 'has to do with racism'

Meghan Markle has a staunch defender in her longtime pal Priyanka Chopra.

The "Quantico" actress told The Sunday Times that the criticism of the Duchess of Sussex is "really unfortunate," added, "If there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her. Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason.”

Chopra, 36, noted, “The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she began dating Prince Harry] and she’s the same chick. Now she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did.”

Duchess Meghan, 37, has come under fire for her liberal-leaning political beliefs, most recently from President Trump. While she hasn't been vocally political since becoming a royal, she's brought a new focus on feminism and humanitarianism to her role.

Chopra said of the former "Suits" star, “We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle.”

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry weren't in attendance to Chopra's December wedding to Nick Jonas.

Afterward, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress was missing from Duchess Meghan's star-studded baby shower in February, leading to speculation that she there was a feud.

Chopra shot down the chatter, simply telling "Watch What Happens Live" with a laugh, "Oh my God, no! It's not true."