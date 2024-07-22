Priscilla Presley's lawsuit latest in Elvis' family drama after Graceland almost landed on auction block

Priscilla Presley's recent lawsuit against her former business associates, who she accuses of duping her out of $1 million, is the latest drama the Graceland estate has found itself in over the past few years.

In a lawsuit filed July 18, Elvis Presley's former wife accused four former business associates of "meticulously planned" financial abuse.

In May, Presley's historic Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, faced the auction block only for officials to call off the sale at the 11th hour.

In Jan. 2023, Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child, Lisa Marie, died at the age of 54. Her cause of death was ruled as a "sequale of small bowel obstruction," according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office.

BATTLE FOR GRACELAND: ELVIS PRESLEY AND HIS FAMOUS FAMILY IN PHOTOS

Here's a look at the recent tragedies that the Graceland estate and Presley family have faced.

Priscilla's elderly abuse lawsuit

In Presley's lawsuit that she filed last week, the 79-year-old named Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan and Lynn Walker Wright in the paperwork filed and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The actress claimed she was duped into signing contracts handing over 80% of her income and has lost over $1 million. Presley sued for financial elder abuse, fraud in the inducement, breach of fiduciary duty and legal malpractice.

"This action arises out of a meticulously planned and abhorrent scheme by the Defendants in this action to prey on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and duping her into believing that they would take care of her (personally and financially), while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had," the court documents read.

Presley's lawyer, Martin Singer, claimed that the former associates had planned to force the ex-wife of Elvis Presley into "indentured servitude" from which they would receive the "lion’s share" of any future revenue earned.

The relationship between Kruse, Fialko, Sislyan, Walker and Presley began two years ago, according to the court documents. Presley allegedly met Kruse, who ran an Elvis Presley memorabilia shop, in 2021.

"Their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had." — Priscilla Presley court documents

According to Singer, the group convinced Presley that her former business advisers were "deceitful or incompetent" and that she was losing out on millions.

"By isolating her and immersing themselves in every aspect of her life, the Defendants were able to fraudulently induce Presley into giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and control over her bank accounts," the court docs stated.

Presley claimed the group sued her for breach of contract in Florida after their "scheme had been uncovered."

The actress is now asking for a trial by jury and no less than $1 million, plus her attorney's fees. Presley also requested special damages and punitive damages along with preliminary and permanent injunctive relief.

Graceland estate faced the auction block

In May, Elvis' Graceland mansion almost hit the auction block before the foreclosure was halted.

WATCH: Graceland is 'part of our history,' should stay in Presley family, visitors say

Authorities initially halted the sale after Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, said a fake company had produced forged documents stating that her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, had taken out a multimillion-dollar loan that she never paid back. Graceland was allegedly part of the collateral in the fake documents via a signed deed of trust.

The attempted sale remains under investigation but is now under a federal probe, according to USA Today .

"The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office looked into the Graceland matter, and it quickly became apparent that this was a matter best suited for federal law enforcement," director of communications for the Tennessee Attorney General's Office Amy Lannom Wilhite said in a statement to the outlet.

"We have faith in our federal partners and know they will handle this appropriately."

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said at the time of the attempted foreclosure sale that his office would be looking into Naussany Investments and Private Lending.

Naussany alleged Lisa Marie took out a $3.8 million loan that she never paid back before her death in 2023 . The firm then initiated plans for Elvis' estate, as well as its surrounding acreage, to be sold at a foreclosure auction.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

About 600,000 tourists visit the property each year, according to the property's website. Graceland generates $150 million in overall economic impact for Memphis, Tennessee.

It was designated a National Historic landmark in March 2006. In 1991, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Lisa Marie's sudden death

On Jan. 12, 2023, Lisa Marie died at the age of 54.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," Priscilla's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

Lisa Marie Presley was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

According to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office, Lisa Marie's cause of death was broken down into two parts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Cause A" on the report was listed as a "sequale of small bowel obstruction."

"Cause D" also listed "other significant conditions." Her manner of death was listed as "natural."

The autopsy report said she had been complaining of stomach pain earlier in the day. Presley experienced a common complication from a bariatric surgery procedure she had years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mayo Clinic says it is often done when other weight-loss methods haven't worked or if a person has a serious medical condition.

Lisa Marie was buried next to her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020, and her famous father at Graceland.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.