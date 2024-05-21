Move Back
Battle for Graceland: Elvis Presley and his famous family in photos
Riley Keough is fighting back against claims Graceland went into foreclosure and is now available to the highest bidder. Naussany Investments is claiming Lisa Marie failed to pay off a loan prior to her death.
- Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are denying claims Graceland went into foreclosure and are fighting back against the legality of a purported sale.read more
- A company called Naussany Investments and Private Lending claims Lisa Marie put Graceland up as collateral on a debt she failed to pay off prior to her death.read more
- Elvis Presley first bought the estate in March 1957 for $102,500.read more
- Priscilla moved into Graceland to live with Elvis in May 1963, with the couple tying the knot a few years later in May 1967.read more
- Lisa Marie Presley was born to Elvis and Priscilla in February 1968, and brought home to Graceland.read more
- Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley enjoying time outside.read more
- Lisa Marie is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla.read more
- After six years of marriage, Elvis and Priscilla ended their marriage in October 1973, when Lisa Marie was 5-years-old.read more
- Lisa Marie inherited Graceland following Elvis' death in August 1977.read more
- Upon his death, Elvis was buried at Graceland alongside his mother and father.read more
- Priscilla announced in May 1982, Graceland would open to the public as a museum.read more
- Fans not only get an inside look at Elvis' living quarters, but also memorabilia from his career, including stage costumes and records.read more
- Priscilla and Lisa Marie brought Graceland to Las Vegas, when they helped curate the "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" exhibit in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.read more
- Following Lisa Marie's untimely death in January 2023, the singer was buried at Graceland alongside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020.read more
- Riley Keough was the sole inheritor of Lisa Marie's estate, including Graceland, following her death.read more
- Visitors are greeted with a sign welcoming them to Elvis' home.read more
- The exterior of Graceland, surrounded by lush green grass and trees, with a brick walkway leading to the front door.read more
- A green gate with music notes guards the driveway leading to Graceland.read more
- The front of the brown stone home features a black ceiling, white beams, lion statues and two benches at the base of the stairs.read more
