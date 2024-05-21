Go Back
  • Published
    19 Images

    Battle for Graceland: Elvis Presley and his famous family in photos

    Riley Keough is fighting back against claims Graceland went into foreclosure and is now available to the highest bidder. Naussany Investments is claiming Lisa Marie failed to pay off a loan prior to her death.

  • Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough posing together
    Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are denying claims Graceland went into foreclosure and are fighting back against the legality of a purported sale.
    Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros / Getty Images
  • Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Lisa Marie posing together.
    A company called Naussany Investments and Private Lending claims Lisa Marie put Graceland up as collateral on a debt she failed to pay off prior to her death.
    Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros. / Getty Images
  • Elvis Presley standing outside of Graceland.
    Elvis Presley first bought the estate in March 1957 for $102,500.
    Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Elvis and Priscilla Presley on their wedding day.
    Priscilla moved into Graceland to live with Elvis in May 1963, with the couple tying the knot a few years later in May 1967.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Elvis and Priscilla Presley with their newborn daughter Lisa Marie
    Lisa Marie Presley was born to Elvis and Priscilla in February 1968, and brought home to Graceland.
    Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley enjoying time outside.
    Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley enjoying time outside.
    Photo by Magma Agency/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Priscilla and Elvis Presley with their daughter and a dog
    Lisa Marie is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla.
    Photo by Magma Agency/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie and Priscilla outside
    After six years of marriage, Elvis and Priscilla ended their marriage in October 1973, when Lisa Marie was 5-years-old.
    Photo by Magma Agency/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Elvis Presley and Lisa Marie near the front door of Graceland
    Lisa Marie inherited Graceland following Elvis' death in August 1977.
    Photo by Magma Agency/WireImage / Getty Images
  • A photo of Elvis' grave at Graceland
    Upon his death, Elvis was buried at Graceland alongside his mother and father.
    Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Priscilla Presley standing outside Graceland.
    Priscilla announced in May 1982, Graceland would open to the public as a museum.
    Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A room with elvis' costumes and records displayed for fans
    Fans not only get an inside look at Elvis' living quarters, but also memorabilia from his career, including stage costumes and records.
    Photo by David LEFRANC/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley in Vegas
    Priscilla and Lisa Marie brought Graceland to Las Vegas, when they helped curate the "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" exhibit in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
    Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Lisa Marie Presley's gravesite at Graceland.
    Following Lisa Marie's untimely death in January 2023, the singer was buried at Graceland alongside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and kids at the Grauman's Chinese Theater cement ceremony.
    Riley Keough was the sole inheritor of Lisa Marie's estate, including Graceland, following her death.
    Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • The sign leading to Graceland
    Visitors are greeted with a sign welcoming them to Elvis' home.
    Photo by: Andrew Woodley/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • The exterior of Graceland, surrounded by lush green grass and trees, with a brick walkway leading to the front door.
    The exterior of Graceland, surrounded by lush green grass and trees, with a brick walkway leading to the front door.
    Photo by Raymond Gehman/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A green gate with music notes guards the driveway leading to Graceland.
    A green gate with music notes guards the driveway leading to Graceland.
    Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • The front of the brown stone home features a black ceiling, white beams, lion statues and two benches at the base of the stairs.
    The front of the brown stone home features a black ceiling, white beams, lion statues and two benches at the base of the stairs.
    Photo by David LEFRANC/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Getty Images
