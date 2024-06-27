Elvis' Graceland mansion attempted foreclosure under federal investigation: report

Elvis Presley's historic Graceland mansion faced the auction block last month only for officials to call off the sale at the 11th hour.

Authorities initially halted the sale after Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, said a fake company produced forged documents stating that her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, had taken out a multimillion-dollar loan that she never paid back. Graceland was allegedly part of the collateral in the fake documents via a signed deed of trust.

The attempted sale remains under investigation but is now under a federal probe, according to USA Today.

BATTLE FOR GRACELAND: ELVIS PRESLEY AND HIS FAMOUS FAMILY IN PHOTOS

"The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office looked into the Graceland matter, and it quickly became apparent that this was a matter best suited for federal law enforcement," director of communications for the Tennessee Attorney General's Office Amy Lannom Wilhite said in a statement to the outlet.

"We have faith in our federal partners and know they will handle this appropriately."

IDENTITY THIEF CLAIMS TO BE BEHIND GRACELAND FORECLOSURE ATTEMPT: REPORT

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said at the time of the attempted foreclosure sale that his office would be looking into Naussany Investments and Private Lending.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I have asked my lawyers to look into this matter, determine the full extent of any misconduct that may have occurred and identify what we can do to protect both Elvis Presley’s heirs and anyone else who may be similarly threatened," Skrmetti said in a statement.

The Tennessee Attorney General's Office and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Naussany alleged Lisa Marie took out a $3.8 million loan that she never paid back before her death in 2023. The firm then initiated plans for Elvis' estate, as well as its surrounding acreage, to be sold at a foreclosure auction.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Attorney Jeffrey Germany, who represents Keough, filed a complaint with the court regarding the authenticity of the purported deed of trust. Germany submitted an affidavit that said the purported notary did not notarize the signature of Lisa Marie on the purported deed of trust.

Keough said in a 60-page lawsuit against Naussany Investments that her mother never borrowed any money from the company and that Presley’s signatures on the deed are forgeries. Keough also alleged that Naussany Investments is not a real entity.

About 600,000 tourists visit the property each year, according to the property's website. Graceland generates $150 million in overall economic impact for Memphis, Tennessee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was designated a National Historic landmark in March 2006. In 1991, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.