Priscilla Presley speaks out about grandson Benjamin Keough’s death: ‘The darkest days of my family’s life’

The Presley family is mourning the loss of Benjamin Keough, the grandson of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

On Wednesday, Priscilla spoke out for the first time since Keough’s death.

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating,” the actress, 75, wrote on Facebook. “Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better.”

LISA MARIE PRESLEY POSTS RARE PHOTO WITH ALL FOUR OF HER KIDS

Presley was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973 and explained how the entire family has been coping with the unexpected loss.

“I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother,” she wrote of Lisa Marie Presley. “Ben’s father, Danny [Keough], who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley [Keough], so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone [Garibaldi], who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved.”

BENJAMIN KEOUGH'S DEATH RULED A SUICIDE BY GUNSHOT WOUND

News of Keough’s death on July 12 not only rocked the entire Presley family but the music and entertainment business as a whole – many in Hollywood are respected peers and friends of the Presley family.

The death was confirmed to Fox News in a statement from Lisa Marie Presley's rep via her manager.

BENJAMIN KEOUGH’S GIRLFRIEND BREAKS HER SILENCE AFTER HIS DEATH: ‘YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE LOVE OF MY LIFE’

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," the statement said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Keough’s death to Fox News as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 27.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keough's girlfriend, Diana Pinto, penned an emotional tribute to him over the weekend and called Keough "the love of my life."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).