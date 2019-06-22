Lisa Marie Presley posts rare photo with all four of her kids

Lisa Marie Presley shared a sweet family photo that included all four of her children on Thursday.

The only daughter of Elvis Presley, 51, posted the image on social media for her fans to see.

“Mama Lion with cubs," she captioned the pic that featured Riley Keough, 30; Benjamin Keough, 26; and twins Finley Lockwood, 10, and Harper Lockwood, 10.

Riley and Ben are shared with Prelsey's ex Danny Keough, and she shares the twins with music producer Michael Lockwood.

The photo apparently was from the family's birthday celebration for Riley, which took place at the end of May. Presley also posted a video that showed Riley getting emotional because of a gift the twins gave her.

"Surprise Bday present from me and the girls was to record Riley and mines song (tiny dancer by @eltonofficial) which was emotional enough. The bigger surprise was when the chorus kicks in of her sisters w me. Video of her Raw reaction. Hope you enjoy watching!" Presley captioned.

Presley just revealed in the forward to the book "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain" by Harry Nelson that she was addicted to opioids.

"I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them," she confessed.