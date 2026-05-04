Princess Eugenie pregnant with 3rd child, could be 'turning point' for her disgraced parents: expert

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Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her third child.

On Monday, the princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, announced the exciting news on social media alongside a photo of their two sons holding a sonogram.

"Baby Brooksbank due 2026!" she captioned the Instagram post.

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Buckingham Palace shared a statement that read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer."

"August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family," the statement continued. "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."

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The joyous news comes amid Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson and former Prince Andrew's exile from the royal family. In October, King Charles stripped his brother of his royal titles over renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . Ferguson was also stripped of her Duchess of York title last year, and in March, was stripped of her Freedom of the City of York honor for her ties to Epstein.

"This is joyous news for the couple at a time when the debauchery, deceit and disgusting behavior of her father have loomed large over their lives," Hilary Fordwich, British royals expert, told Fox News Digital.

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"At last, some wonderful news for Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, as it has been announced that she is expecting a third child," Ian Pelham Turner, royal broadcaster, told Fox News Digital. "This will be tremendous news for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson too, as it is well known they are both totally besotted with their children and grandchildren and have spent many hours having family get-togethers."

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"Whatever the public think of Andrew and Sarah, the amount of mental health stress they have gone through, albeit brought on themselves, to have something joyful to celebrate, may give the entire royal family a boost too."

Pelham believes this could be a "turning point" for Andrew and Sarah.

"Eugenie is very popular in the royal household, and she stepped up to the plate alongside Beatrice when cancer befell the senior royals and needed royal support to fulfill engagements," he said. "This could be a turning point for Andrew and Sarah too. My feeling is that Andrew will not really settle in Sandringham, and Sarah is obviously looking for an escape route after her latest hiding place was discovered, so I have a suspicion both might end up in Portugal to be close to their grandchildren and lead a simpler, quieter life."

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that while the news is delightful, the negative attention will return to Eugenie's parents.

"This is very happy news for Eugenie, and we must wish her and Jack Brooksbank well," Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "The way she revealed it on Instagram was delightful. However, inevitably, it means that attention will return to the Yorks."

"When Beatrice, Eugenie’s sister’s daughter, Athena, was christened last December, her disgraced parents kept a low profile," he added. "They will have to do the same with the new arrival. Unfortunately, the press coverage will be relentless."

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