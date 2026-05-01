David Beckham shows off his abs in shirtless workout session with wife Victoria

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Victoria Beckham gave her husband David Beckham some credit during a recent couple's workout session, posting a video on her Instagram stories of the dad of four doing pull-ups shirtless as she watched, writing, "He actually does work really hard."

The former Spice Girl later playfully pokes fun at him.

In the Instagram post, Victoria can be seen showing off her toned arms and strength as she did a number of pull-ups. David's voice can be heard behind the camera telling his wife how great her hair looked, as he slowly zoomed in on her backside.

"While some of us work hard in the gym …….. @davidbeckham 🤣🤣🤣🤣," Victoria captioned the post.

The next slide in the post shows David squatting in front of the mirror in the gym with his head in his hands.

VICTORIA BECKHAM DEFENDS 'VERY TRADITIONAL' APPROACH TO RAISING CHILDREN AMID FAMILY RIFT RUMORS

"David crushing on his wife is the best thing 👑," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Just a loving husband admiring his beautiful wife 🙌❤️."

She kept the compliments going by posting a shirtless photo of the athlete laughing as he lounged shirtless in the gym, telling her fans, "you're welcome," before keeping him grounded with a photo of herself stretching, asking, "But can he do this??"

David and Victoria got married in July 1999, after meeting for the first time two years before when she attended a Manchester United match with the Spice Girls that David was playing in.

BROOKLYN BECKHAM’S FAMILY JOURNEY: FROM ‘THE BEST MUM AND DAD IN THE WORLD’ TO A BROKEN RELATIONSHIP

The couple shares four children together, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 27, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14.

Over the course of their marriage, David and Victoria have dealt with a number of hard times, one of them being when David was accused of having an affair in 2003, with the singer calling that era "the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life" in the 2023 Netflix documentary.

More recently, she managed to sidestep a question about how the alleged affair affected her while on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in October 2025.

"Do you know... we’ve had so much thrown at us, and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary and, by the way, people said it wouldn’t work.... Twenty-six years," she added. "We’ve had so much thrown at us, and we’ve always just been there together and just ridden the storm. Ridden the d--- storm."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She then quickly transitioned the topic back to a discussion about her eating disorder.

More recently, the couple are dealing with the breakdown of their relationship with their oldest son, Brooklyn, after he accused them of only caring about the family name and their brand and not their children's well-being.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn began. He said his parents had gone to the press, which left him with "no choice" but to address the family rift publicly.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," Brooklyn wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP