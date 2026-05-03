Meryl Streep had secret 'beef' with Goldie Hawn while filming 90s' horror comedy film

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Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn weren't always on the best of terms.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the "Devil Wears Prada 2" star, 76, reminisced about the time she starred in the 90s'horror film, "Death Became Her" alongside Goldie Hawn and explained why she had a "beef" with the iconic actress.

"Goldie, she was always late to set," Streep said. "And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying."

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"But she was so adorable," she added. "She had a red convertible, I remember, and she’d drive herself to set. So that was probably the problem. She’d drive herself to set. She had her hair all … ‘Oh gosh, sorry!’ And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute.’ Yeah. So I had a beef with her."

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Despite the friction, said Streep, their time together on set was "silly and fabulous."

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"We just laughed," Streep said. "We just had a lot of fun. And she’s the best laughter in America, really. She laughs like, ‘Hahaha!’ And then they have to stop shooting. But that part was fun."

Streep clarified that the two didn't actually have beef, but were actual "buddies" and have remained close friends ever since.

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"Over the years, we’ve had some laughs about that movie because people love it. I thought it was like a documentary on Beverly Hills," Streep said.

The film follows Madeline Ashton (Streep) and Helen Sharp (Hawn), who compete over their shared love interest, Dr. Ernest Menville (Bruce Willis).

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"Oh, Bruce was divine," she said.

"I guess he was a bad boy on certain sets, and came with a little reputation for being difficult, but we had so much fun with him," she added. "He was such a gent, and so game, and willing to be ridiculous. I just thought he was wonderful."