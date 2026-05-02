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Sharon Stone stuns fans with poolside bikini photo proving she's 'still got it' ahead of summer

The 'Casino' actress shared the poolside snap on Instagram, captioning it 'summers around the corner'

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Sharon Stone’s philosophy to stay positive after near-fatal brain bleed, financial struggles Video

Sharon Stone’s philosophy to stay positive after near-fatal brain bleed, financial struggles

While walking the carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, Sharon Stone told Fox News Digital "you get to choose how you view the world."

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Sharon Stone proves she's "still got it" with her new bikini photo.

The 68-year-old movie star shared a photo of herself dressed in a patterned bikini with red, purple, green and black accents on Instagram, captioning the post, "summers around the corner! happy Friday my loves."

In the photo, she is posing next to a swimming pool with her hair tied back, and with her eyes covered with leaves as she holds up a small twig near her face.

She accessorized the bikini with an orange necklace and a smirk on her face.

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Sharon Stone standing next to a swimming pool holding a branch near her face.

Stone posted a bikini photo on her Instagram, with fans saying she's "still got it." (Sharon Stone Instagram)

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"Still got it!!!" one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Queen is slaying," with a series of crown emojis.

"The real deal! Classy, elegant, brilliant and beautiful. No cookie cutter here," a third fan added.

The "Total Recall" star recently went viral following her interview on SiriusXM’s "Radio Andy" in April, after she called Robert De Niro "The best kisser in the business."

De Niro and Stone starred alongside each other in the 1995 classic, "Casino," with the actress playing a former hustler and wife of mob enforcer Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), who works for Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro), the head of the Tangiers Casino.

Sharon Stone on stage at a screening of "The Misfits" at the TCM Film Festival in May 2026.

Stone went viral recently when she revealed that Robert De Niro is her best on-screen kiss. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TCM)

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"We did this scene where I have to go to the bathroom, and because I play this hustler, I get him to give me money to go," Stone explained. "He gives me this money and I look at him like, ‘Really? I think a little more than $50 for the bathroom.' And he … reaches in, and he gives me, like, $100, and then I lean over, and I kiss him."

Stone's performance in the classic movie earned her a Golden Globe Award win and an Academy Award nomination.

During a recent interview with Gayle King, Stone reflected on the movie which made her a household name, "Basic Instinct," saying that while it "changed everything" in terms of her career, it also negatively affected her personal life.

"In many ways, I feel like I wasn't protected and taken care of. And then, in many ways, I feel I was punished for the behavior of others," she said.

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Sharon Stone standing in an off-shoulder dress at the Golden Globes event

Stone said she didn't feel protected following her role in "Basic Instinct." (Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media)

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"You know, I lost custody of my child. ... My child was put on the stand in custody court and asked if his mother did sex movies. I mean, things that were bizarrely inappropriate," Stone explained. "People treated me in ways that were … very cruel and unkind, as if I was some sort of slatternly, vulgar person."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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