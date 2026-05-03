'Storage Wars' star's son breaks silence after father's death by suicide at 67

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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Darrell Sheets' son broke his silence on his father's death days after the reality star died by suicide.

Brandon Sheets, who frequently appeared under the moniker "Sidebet" with his father on "Storage Wars," wrote that his heart was "so broken" in an emotional tribute shared online.

"I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family," Brandon said.

'STORAGE WARS' STAR DARRELL SHEETS' PUZZLING FINAL DEAL LEFT FRIENDS UNEASY BEFORE HIS DEATH, CASTMATE SAYS

"Let's all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is 'Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.'"

'STORAGE WARS' STAR DARRELL SHEETS WAS 'TERRIFIED FOR HIS LIFE' BEFORE HIS DEATH, CO-STAR CLAIMS

He added, "I cant answer everyone's questions or concerns right now, I think we all just need time to process and remember all the good that my Father was and will continue to be through my Son and I.

"The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is."

Fox News Digital confirmed Sheets died by suicide at 67 .

Lake Havasu City police responded to a call regarding a deceased individual on April 22, according to a press release provided to Fox News Digital.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

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Sheets was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death is still under active investigation.

"Storage Wars" star Laura Dotson said Sheets was "terrified for his life" in the years before his death due to alleged cyberbullying.

"His family told us that this has been happening for three years," Dotson, who appears on the show with her husband, Dan Dotson, told Us Weekly. "[It happens to] even strong men that you think aren’t gonna get their feelings hurt. Cyberbullying is a real thing. This made him feel less than, and it really obviously bothered him.

"He was terrified for his life [and] for the people around him. He didn’t know why he was being targeted."

Lake Havasu City Police Department public information officer Sergeant Kyle Ridgway confirmed that the accusations were being investigated.

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"We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations, and that is a part of the active investigation," Ridgway told Fox News Digital.

Shortly after Sheets' death, "Storage Wars" co-star Rene Nezhoda uploaded a video to Instagram, claiming his friend was being cyberbullied online.

"Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that’s been cyberbullying him and tormenting him, and I really hope [law enforcement] look into that guy, and it’s just not a pass," Nezhoda said in the video.

Sheets became famous as a main buyer on "Storage Wars," a reality show that follows bidders competing to buy abandoned storage units. He appeared in more than 160 episodes, starting in 2010.

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He earned the nickname "The Gambler" during his time on the show due to his high-risk bids on storage units.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.