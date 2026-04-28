Shirley MacLaine spotted enjoying lunch in Malibu just days before her 92nd birthday celebration

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Shirley MacLaine was spotted enjoying a nice lunch ahead of her big birthday.

The 92-year-old actress was photographed leaving a restaurant in Malibu, California, after enjoying a bite to eat on Saturday, April 18, just days ahead of her birthday. MacLaine was born on April 24, 1934.

In the photos, MacLaine could be seen wearing a brown shirt, with a long brown cardigan over it, black pants and a pair of black glasses, as she walked through the restaurant holding onto a companion's arm.

The iconic actress has been photographed out and about in Malibu on a number of occasions recently, including earlier this year, when she was seen leaving the restaurant Nobu in January.

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In the photograph, MacLaine walks arm in arm with a young man wearing a red T-shirt and jeans. MacLaine was also seen sporting a green T-shirt and khaki pants.

MacLaine got her start in entertainment as a dancer, originally intending to pursue a career in ballet before she grew too tall. She then pivoted to musical theater and after filling in for the lead in "The Pajama Game" on Broadway one night, she caught the eye of a film producer and later made her Hollywood debut.

"My mother took me to dancing class when I was 3 because I had weak ankles and I fell in love with it," she said when accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dance Hall of Fame induction ceremony in December 2025. "But here’s what it also included: discipline, love of music, a sense of cooperation with other people, being on time."

Her Hollywood debut came in 1955, when she starred in Alfred Hitchcock's "The Trouble with Harry." Her career quickly took off after she received her first Academy Award nomination just three years later for her role in "Some Came Running."

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Throughout her career, she received one Academy Award for her performance in "Terms of Endearment," six Golden Globe Awards, an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and more.

When accepting the Academy Award in 1984, MacLaine joked that she had "wondered for 26 years what this would feel like," and thanked the voters "so much for terminating the suspense."

"If Terms of Endearment had happened to me five years ago I think I would have called it a thrilling commercial artistic accident but I don't believe that anymore I don't believe there's any such thing as accident I think that we all manifest what we want and what we need I don't think there's any difference really between what you feel you have to do in your heart and success they're inseparable," she said in her speech.

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She ended her speech by acknowledging the "potential that we all have for making anything possible if we think we deserve it," before taking a pause and adding, "I deserve this," while holding up her Oscar, as the audience laughed in response.

MacLaine is not the only Academy Award winner in her family, as her younger brother, Warren Beatty, won in 1982 for directing the movie "Reds," which he was also nominated for in the lead actor category. He was also nominated 12 other times at the Oscars and won three Golden Globe Awards for acting and directing.

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Despite both of them turning out to be major movie stars, they never teamed up together on-screen.

"I don't know what happened there," she said in her 2024 memoir, "The Wall of Life." "I was busy making my own [movies], and he was busy making his own. I guess there weren't parts that fit us together. I don't know. But we did not do it on purpose."

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