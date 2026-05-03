Ellen Burstyn on the habits she gave up to stay thriving at 93 years old

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Ellen Burstyn is sharing her secrets to longevity at 93.

During a recent appearance on the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast," the actress, who recently released her new book "Poetry Says It Better: Poems to Help You Wake Up," revealed the habits that she gave up to adopt the healthy lifestyle that has kept her thriving into her ninth decade.

"I don't drink alcohol. I don't smoke cigarettes anymore. I don't smoke marijuana anymore," the Oscar winner said.

She continued, "I don't eat meat. I have a plant-based diet. I exercise, walk my dog several mornings a week or almost every morning a week, and have a trainer, workout in the gym."

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"So I live a healthy life and it pays off," Burstyn added.

While appearing on "Live With Kelly and Mark" last Tuesday, "The Exorcist" star said that she still exercises every day, noting that she particularly enjoys taking walks in New York City's Central Park.

"That's how you get to be 93 and still kicking," Burstyn told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

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Burstyn previously opened up about her choice to embrace a healthy lifestyle during a 2023 conversation with her "Law and Order: Organized Crime" co-star Christopher Meloni for Interview magazine.

The "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" actress pointed to eating well, becoming a vegetarian and avoiding alcohol, smoking, and drugs as key decisions.

"That's what I decided after doing all those bad things for a couple of decades," she said.

Burstyn explained that she also keeps her mind active through reading, creative work and maintaining a social life.

At the time, Burstyn questioned if ageism in Hollywood is a myth and revealed that her career was busier than "ever" at the age of 90.

Burstyn expressed her surprise over being offered so many roles in her later years, telling Meloni, "This is so bizarre. I turn 91 in December and I’m busier than I can ever remember being at any point in my career."

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"And I don’t understand it at all," she continued. "I mean, what’s all this stuff about ageism in Hollywood? How did I get left out of it?"

When the 62-year-old actor asked Burstyn for her thoughts on the reason behind her continually robust career, the Michigan native offered one theory.

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"I don’t know, except possibly that everybody else who could play those parts has already died, so I’m the only actress still standing who can play the great-grandmother or something," she said.

After Meloni asked Burstyn asked what keeps her going and excited to work at her age, she shared that she begins every day with gratitude.

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"I try to have the first words out of my mouth be, ‘Thank you,’" she said. "Thank you that I’m alive. Thank you that I’m safe. Thank you that I’m healthy. Thank you that I’m 90 and still going. Thank you for my doggies. I mean, I have a lot to live in a state of gratitude for."

In "Law & Order: Organized Crime," Burstyn played Bernadette "Bernie" Stabler, the troubled, bipolar mother of Meloni's character Detective Elliot Stabler. Burstyn originated the role during the tenth season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" when she appeared in the episode "Swing," earning the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding guest actress in a series for her performance.

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She became a recurring guest star in the "Law & Orde: Organized Crime" starting in the "Law & Order" spinoff's second season in 2021.

Last month, NBC announced that it had canceled "Law & Order: Organized Crime" after five seasons.

Burstyn will next be seen in the upcoming drama film "Place To Be," which also stars Taika Waititi, Pamela Anderson, Édgar Ramírez, Lena Waithe, Murray Bartlett and Maika Monroe.