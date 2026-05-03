Nina Dobrev stuns in daring mesh gown during New York City outing

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Nina Dobrev wowed with her latest look.

The "Vampire Diaries" actress was spotted in New York City wearing a daring outfit that featured a mesh torso and red circles of fabric over her chest.

The gown had a black skirt that grazed the ground. Dobrev paired the striking see-through wardrobe with a coordinating red handbag and black stiletto heels.

Dobrev styled the long-sleeved look with no jewelry, opting to keep the dress as the center of attention.

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The star wore her brunette locks pulled back into an updo and minimal makeup featuring nude lipstick.

Two days prior, Dobrev attended the King's Trust Global Gala, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

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While in the U.S., the king and queen held the annual gala at Christie’s New York in Rockefeller Center, celebrating 50 years since he started the charity.

"It’s a wonderfully proud but extraordinary moment to think that it’s 50 years since I started this trust," King Charles said according to Town & Country . "Quite difficult to get it off the ground in the first place, but we did."

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Dobrev dazzled in a strapless emerald hued gown with ruching throughout.

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She wore her hair loose around her, adding diamond earrings for a pop of sparkle.

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Martha Stewart, Meghann Fahy, Karlie Kloss, Iman, Lionel Richie and more were also in attendance at the gala.

According to Town & Country, Richie, who is a co-chair of the event, spoke at the gala, telling the audience, "This is an honor."

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"They actually wrote a speech for me, but I actually feel that I know this gentleman from the heart," he reportedly said about King Charles. "When I met him, we didn’t have too much in common in terms of the way we grew up."

"And then we started talking, and we realized we’re from the same place; we have the same heart, Richie continued. "Then we started getting involved with people who automatically have the same heart, who have that same philanthropic [mindset] of: How can we help kids?"