Prince William, Kate Middleton share new portrait of Princess Charlotte to mark her 11th birthday

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Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new portrait of Princess Charlotte on Saturday for her 11th birthday along with a video that showed her playing on a recent beach holiday.

The posts come as the royals remain in the political spotlight, just two days after King Charles concluded his successful four-day U.S. state visit with President Donald Trump.

The Prince and Princess of Wales second-born wears a casual black-and-red long-sleeved top and jeans with her hair down as she stands among daisies in a garden in Cornwall.

The snapshot was taken by Matt Porteous, a go-to photographer for the Wales family, who also shot the photo William and Kate shared for Prince Louis’ eighth birthday just a week ago.

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"Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!" the royal couple wrote on their social media page.

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A video montage in a separate post showed the princess playing with her dogs, Otto and Orla, throwing a ball on the beach and writing in seashells on the sand during a recent seaside family vacation in Cornwall."

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"Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today!" the royals captioned the video.

Otto, Orla’s son, also got his own royal birthday wish on Friday, with a windswept photo and a caption to read: "Welcome to the family, Otto! 1 today."

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Charlotte’s older brother Prince George, who is second in line to the throne after his father, will turn 13 on July 22.

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Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, previously told Fox News Digital that Louis’ portrait being taken in Cornwall "says it all."

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"It’s William’s Duchy, yes. But more than that, they all love Cornwall, and it paints a picture of ‘We holiday where you holiday.' Everyone enjoys a joyful relatable image," she explained.

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Charles left the U.S. for an official visit to Bermuda, which is part of the British Commonwealth, on Thursday, after a four-day visit in which he had a bilateral meeting with Trump and a state dinner at the White House, addressed Congress, attended a 9/11 wreath-laying ceremony in New York City, and went to Virginia for 250th anniversary celebrations.