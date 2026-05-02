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Birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton share new portrait of Princess Charlotte to mark her 11th birthday

A video montage shows the 11-year-old playing with her cocker spaniels Otto and Orla during a seaside family vacation in Cornwall

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new portrait of Princess Charlotte on Saturday for her 11th birthday along with a video that showed her playing on a recent beach holiday.

The posts come as the royals remain in the political spotlight, just two days after King Charles concluded his successful four-day U.S. state visit with President Donald Trump.

The Prince and Princess of Wales second-born wears a casual black-and-red long-sleeved top and jeans with her hair down as she stands among daisies in a garden in Cornwall.

The snapshot was taken by Matt Porteous, a go-to photographer for the Wales family, who also shot the photo William and Kate shared for Prince Louis’ eighth birthday just a week ago.

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"Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!" the royal couple wrote on their social media page.

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A video montage in a separate post showed the princess playing with her dogs, Otto and Orla, throwing a ball on the beach and writing in seashells on the sand during a recent seaside family vacation in Cornwall."

Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, Catherine, and Princess Charlotte watching RAF flypast at Buckingham Palace

Princess Charlotte with her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and her brothers, Princes George and Louis, in 2025. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

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"Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today!" the royals captioned the video.

Otto, Orla’s son, also got his own royal birthday wish on Friday, with a windswept photo and a caption to read: "Welcome to the family, Otto! 1 today."

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Charlotte’s older brother Prince George, who is second in line to the throne after his father, will turn 13 on July 22.

U.S. President Donald Trump touching King Charles III in the Oval Office

King Charles III just completed a four-day visit to the U.S. where he met with President Donald Trump at the White House. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, previously told Fox News Digital that Louis’ portrait being taken in Cornwall "says it all."

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON ‘ARGUE' OVER PRINCE GEORGE’S FUTURE: EXPERTS

"It’s William’s Duchy, yes. But more than that, they all love Cornwall, and it paints a picture of ‘We holiday where you holiday.' Everyone enjoys a joyful relatable image," she explained.

Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales, walking at St George's Chapel Windsor Castle

Princess Charlotte walking with her mom, Kate Middleton, on Easter last month. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

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Charles left the U.S. for an official visit to Bermuda, which is part of the British Commonwealth, on Thursday, after a four-day visit in which he had a bilateral meeting with Trump and a state dinner at the White House, addressed Congress, attended a 9/11 wreath-laying ceremony in New York City, and went to Virginia for 250th anniversary celebrations.

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